Indonesia considers mandatory premarital class for couples in 2020

Would-be married couples in Indonesia may soon have to join mandatory premarital classes before tying the knot as the government considers a new programme designed to prepare couples to build a family.

Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy said that the programme, which is expected to be introduced next year, would equip couples who sought to get married with necessary knowledge about reproductive health and parenting, among other topics.

"Everyone who gets married should get some pointers on how to build a family," Muhadjir said as quoted by kompas.com.

The programme, which is planned to last for three months for each couple, would educate couples about reproductive health, managing serious illness in the family, stunting prevention and household economics.

Only after attending the classes would the couples be given certificates, he said.

"The certificate serves [as proof] to make sure that the couples have sufficient knowledge about the relevant matters," Muhadjir said.

Separately, the Health Ministry's director-general of public health, Kirana Pritasari, said the planned programme was not entirely new, as the ministry had long co-operated with the Religious Affairs Office (KUA) in holding similar premarital classes for would-be married couples.