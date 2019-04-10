'Indonesia is a forgiving nation': Netizens baffled by election of scandal-ridden politicians

The House of Representatives just got its first female speaker on Tuesday with the election of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Puan Maharani, the granddaughter of first president Sukarno.

Indonesian Twitter, however, has been fixated on other things, like the fact that Golkar Party politician Yahya Zaini, the first Indonesian politician to be embroiled in a sex video scandal, has apparently returned to the House.

Yahya, who made headlines after a video of him cavorting naked with dangdut singer Maria Eva was circulating on the web more than 13 years ago, ran for office in the East Java electoral district and garnered enough votes to secure a seat.

His return has baffled some Twitter users. The scandal at first appeared so devastating for him that it was believed it would end his political career, with the public having called for his resignation not only from the House but also from his own party.

He did resign from the House, but his career is in fact far from over.