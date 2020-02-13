Indonesia Grab driver in harrowing viral tale just 'didn't know the way'

PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A driver for ride-hailing service provider Grab has been cleared of allegations of attempted kidnapping after meeting with his accuser, saying the incident had been the result of miscommunication and his lack of knowledge about South Jakarta roads.

The driver, Muhammad Imam, and his passenger, Istiani, agreed on a peaceful resolution to the case after a meeting mediated by police at the Jakarta Police Headquarters in South Jakarta on Tuesday.

"Today I will retract the police report [I made]," Istiani said after the meeting, as quoted by kompas.com. "The driver and I have apologised and forgiven each other. I apologise to [Imam], his family, and Grab for all the fuss."

Istiani's harrowing account of her ride with Imam went viral on Twitter and Instagram over the weekend.

The incident started when she ordered a GrabCar service to two destinations, to her office in the Dharmawangsa area in South Jakarta, and then to Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Bumi Serpong Damai.

Istiani had claimed that Imam was driving further away from Dharmawangsa and sped toward a toll road. During the ride, she also said she heard something that sounded like a walkie-talkie. He also frequently looked at her over his shoulder, making her suspicious and uncomfortable.

In panic, she pushed Grab's Emergency Help button in the app, after which, in panic, Imam dropped her by the side of the toll road. The frightened Istiani was then picked up by a Grab officer who reported the incident to the police.

According to Imam, however, his navigation app had pointed him in the wrong direction.

Imam said he had only been a GrabCar driver for a month and was also new to the city, being a native of Brebes, Central Java.

"I don't really know the South Jakarta area, I only know a bit of West Jakarta," he said.

He added that what Istiani thought was a walkie-talkie was just him answering a phone call in a low voice in an attempt not to disturb her.

"I want to apologise to all affected parties, including Grab, the Jakarta Police, and [Istiani] for this miscommunication. This [incident] also probably happened because I haven't fully grasped how to use the Grab application," he said.

More about
Grab Ride-hailing services INDONESIA

TRENDING

Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES