Indonesia launches e-visa for foreign visitors

The Law and Human Rights Ministry has launched an online visa application for foreign citizens who wish to enter Indonesia.

Those who intend to apply for the visa must fill in their personal information and purpose for travel on the website visa-online.imigrasi.go.id.

If their application is granted, they will receive an approval letter by e-mail.

Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said the e-visa sought to create a faster, easier and more transparent entry permit service.

“This is to bring a positive message to [other countries] that Indonesia has made bureaucratic reforms and is ready to become a destination for foreign investment,” Yasonna said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that he hoped the new policy would help the country’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic by creating jobs through foreign investment and international tourism.

Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi and Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Wishnutama lauded the new policy.

Retno said she hoped the electronic service would make the visa application process easier without neglecting data protection or border security.

Wishnutama said the electronic visa application would be important for attracting travellers.

“The e-visa makes it easy for prospective foreign tourists to apply for a visa […] wherever they are.”

The Law and Human Rights Ministry has also launched the Law and Human Rights Research Information System (Sipkumham) application.

The system claims to be the first legal and human rights database in the country that utilises artificial intelligence, combining technology and machine learning from the online media platforms of about 80 working units within the ministry.

Yasonna said the application would serve as a database to help officials address legal and human rights issues more quickly.

