Indonesia Minister challenges Zuckerberg to paddle race for Facebook shares

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti paddleboards on Lake Sunter, North Jakarta, last year, during a race against Sandiaga Uno, Jakarta deputy governor at the time.

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti has dropped an unexpected comment on Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram account, challenging the Facebook CEO to compete in a paddle race for 10 per cent of the social media giant's shares.

Susi wrote the post in a comment under a recent Instagram photo of Zuckerberg paddling across Lake Tahoe in the United States. The photo, which was published on Monday, has the caption "Tahoe sunset".

"I love paddling, too. Would love to challenge you to a paddle race and win 10 per cent of Facebook, which I would sell and use the money to buy big patrol vessels to protect Indonesian waters from unregulated fishing vessels. I would also use the money to buy thousands of new fishing boats for Indonesian fishermen, so they will be able to fish better," Susi wrote in her comment.

Her surprising comment on the Facebook head's Instagram post has garnered more than 30,000 likes and 3,000 replies from netizens.

"Of course, I will sell [the shares] back to you," Susi wrote in a separate comment on the same thread.