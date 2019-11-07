Indonesia Minister challenges Zuckerberg to paddle race for Facebook shares

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti paddleboards on Lake Sunter, North Jakarta, last year, during a race against Sandiaga Uno, Jakarta deputy governor at the time.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Rizki Fachriansyah
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti has dropped an unexpected comment on Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram account, challenging the Facebook CEO to compete in a paddle race for 10 per cent of the social media giant's shares.

Susi wrote the post in a comment under a recent Instagram photo of Zuckerberg paddling across Lake Tahoe in the United States. The photo, which was published on Monday, has the caption "Tahoe sunset".

"I love paddling, too. Would love to challenge you to a paddle race and win 10 per cent of Facebook, which I would sell and use the money to buy big patrol vessels to protect Indonesian waters from unregulated fishing vessels. I would also use the money to buy thousands of new fishing boats for Indonesian fishermen, so they will be able to fish better," Susi wrote in her comment.

Her surprising comment on the Facebook head's Instagram post has garnered more than 30,000 likes and 3,000 replies from netizens.

View this post on Instagram

Tahoe sunset

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on

"Of course, I will sell [the shares] back to you," Susi wrote in a separate comment on the same thread.

Neither Facebook nor Zuckerberg officially responded to the minister's challenge. However, many netizens have pushed Zuckerberg to reply to Susi's comment.

Earlier this month, Susi claimed that the ministry had driven some 10,000 fishing boats away from Indonesian waters through her tough policy of sinking vessels used illegally in the archipelago.

She said the foreign fishing vessels, most of which were larger than those typically owned by Indonesian fishermen and were equipped with more sophisticated fishing tools, had overexploited Indonesia's maritime resources.

Other than being well-known for her staunch and resolute attitude, Susi is also famous for her paddling skills.

Last year, she competed against Sandiaga Uno - the Jakarta deputy governor at the time - in a race across Lake Sunter in North Jakarta.

The race stemmed from her quip during a visit to Lake Leman, also known as Lake Geneva, in November, in which she said lakes in Jakarta, such as Lake Sunter, if properly managed, could be as beautiful as Lake Geneva.

Sandiaga took this as a challenge and promised to clean up the lake, so that the two of them could have a race across it.

Susi, who was paddleboarding, outraced Sandiaga, who swam across the lake.

More about

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook Politics and Government minister
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Indonesia to build country&#039;s longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Indonesia to build country's longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Don&#039;t give your WhatsApp verification code to anyone if you don&#039;t want to lose access to your account: Police
Beware of Whatsapp account takeover scams, police warn
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free food giveaway at selected 7-Eleven stores on July 11 and other deals this week
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
A waste of good wine? Non! Spitting is essential to tasting
A waste of good wine? Non! Spitting is essential to tasting

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Did people get herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater? Nope
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get

SERVICES