Indonesia police fire tear gas as rallies over new laws turn violent

JAKARTA - Indonesian police fired tear gas in several areas of Jakarta on Monday as a protest against legal reforms descended into running battles, causing traffic gridlock and chaotic scenes in parts of the central business district.

Several thousand students, activists and workers had gathered near parliament to oppose a new law that critics say undermines the fight against graft, and a new criminal code outlawing sex outside marriage, and criminalizing insulting the president's honour.

A list of student demands that has been circulated on social media also includes stopping forest fires and removing a heavy military presence in the restive easternmost area of Papua.

Students have led the rallies across the country since last week, some of the biggest since 1998 student protests fueled unrest that led to the fall of former strongman leader Suharto.

On Monday, police fired tear gas to break up crowds, including near the Atma Jaya Catholic University in the city centre, where a medical centre had been set up, said Bunga Pertiwi, a bank worker who was helping injured students.

"So many cars were trapped. Many turned around. It was so chaotic," Pertiwi said by telephone.