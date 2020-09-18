Indonesia police say arson may be behind Attorney-General building fire

The National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) has found reason to believe that the fire that ravaged the main building of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta last month was caused by arson.

Bareskrim chief detective Comr. Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the fire was caused by an open flame rather than an electrical short circuit, leading investigators to conclude that there may be criminal factors behind the fire.

“Based on the findings so far, investigators say there is suspicion of criminal acts behind the incident,” Listyo told the press on Thursday.

He added that the police would continue the investigation under articles 187 and 188 of the Criminal Code on arson.

Listyo also said 130 witnesses had been questioned by a joint force consisting of police and AGO investigators.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the AGO building on Aug 22 at 6:15 p.m. before quickly engulfing the entire structure. However, AGO officials said vital case records were out of harm’s way as they had not been stored in the main office.