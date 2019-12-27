Indonesia sets focus on European tourists amid decline in Chinese visitors

PHOTO: Pexels
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Following a decline in the number of Chinese tourists caused by the increased tension of China's trade war with the United States, the government is now seeking to lure more visitors from European countries.

"We don't have to [rely on] Chinese tourists all the time. We will shift our target to European countries such as the United Kingdom, which we haven't really tapped into," Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Wishnutama Kusubandio told tempo.co on Wednesday.

According to Wishnutama, the characteristics of Indonesia's tourist destinations, which mostly boast natural wonders, suit the European market, which largely prefers outdoor activities such as sailing in Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara and Tanjung Puting in Central Kalimantan.

However, marketing the archipelago as a tourist destination for Europeans would be more costly as it requires more effort, he added.

"But it's a market with potential. We can see now that Labuan Bajo has been welcoming mostly Western tourists," said Wishnutama, adding that the ministry was also wanted to attract more tourists from the United States and Australia who have similar interests.

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia welcomed 1,565,200 tourists from Europe between January and September 2019. The number is slightly less than the 1,566,900 people of the year before. 

During the same period, Indonesia reportedly welcomed 482,500 American tourists, which was an increase of 12.93 per cent compared to last year. 

Although Wishutama said that he would shift his focus to marketing Indonesian tourism destinations in Europe and other Western countries, he also said he will keep encouraging tourists from China. 

Despite the new strategy, Wishnutama said that the government would continue to boost the growth of Chinese tourist visits to the archipelago, with Likupang and Manado in North Sulawesi being prepared as the main destinations to attract them.

Based on BPS data, the number of Chinese tourist visits between January and May 2019 only grew 2.2 per cent. Following the decline, Malaysia replaced China as the number one foreign tourist contributor to Indonesia thanks to its 23.04 per cent growth during the same period.

In early December, Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Industry Association chairman Haryadi Sukamdani predicted that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Indonesia might drop by 15 to 20 per cent.

"[The decline], which predicted to reach almost 1.5 million visitors, is purely due to economy [factor]," Haryadi said. 

More about
INDONESIA Tourism

TRENDING

8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang&#039;s first death anniversary
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
This year I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day
Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren&#039;t Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren't Jakarta, Bali and Bandung

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Taipei&#039;s Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?

Home Works

7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46

SERVICES