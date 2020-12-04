Indonesia shatters Covid-19 daily record with more than 8,000 new cases

Indonesia reported on Thursday (Dec 3) afternoon the highest daily Covid-19 surge the country has yet seen with 8,369 new cases, shattering all previous single-day records by a few thousand.

The latest spike brings the total nationwide tally to 557,877 confirmed cases, 17,355 of which have ended deadly, while 462,553 patients have recovered.

Papua recorded the highest single-day jump in the archipelago with 1,775 additional cases.

Significant spikes were also reported in West Java and Jakarta with 1,648 and 1,153 cases, respectively.

National Covid-19 task force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito attributed the soaring numbers to a lag in real-time data synchronization between the central government and regional administrations.

"For instance, Papua has reported 1,755 new cases, which is the cumulative total of positive cases logged since Nov. 19 until today,” Wiku said during an online press conference.

He further urged regional leaders to immediately report the latest Covid-19 data in their respective communities to the central government so as to ensure greater accuracy.

Wiku conveyed concern over a reported decline in public compliance with Covid-19 health protocol as the year draws to a close.

Citing the latest government data, he said only nine of 512 regencies and municipalities reported proper adherence to the mask-wearing rule.

Furthermore, only 4 percent of all regencies and municipalities across the country had reported satisfactory compliance with the physical distancing rule, he said.

“We can conclude that the recent long weekend (from Oct 28 to Nov 1) was the main trigger for such a decline in public discipline,” he said.

“The public must realize that negligence can prove fatal.”

The government has decided to reduce the number of collective leave days for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, including off days promised in compensation for forgone Idul Fitri leave, to avoid more case spikes.

According to the new arrangements, the country will enjoy a total of eight days off, namely from Dec. 24 to 27 for the Christmas holiday, only Dec 31 for the Idul Fitri substitute leave, as well as Jan 1 to 3 for the New Year celebration.

As reported by kompas.com, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah has tested positive for Covid-19.

She is the latest in a string of state officials who have contracted the disease.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.