Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision

Indonesia has subtly revealed its frustration with Singapore over stalled efforts to get ASEAN nations to declare a common vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

An unnamed Indonesian diplomat told the The Jakarta Post that plans for ASEAN countries to sign off on the Indo-Pacific concept at this month's ASEAN summit in Bangkok could be delayed as Singapore has not endorsed it.

"[Singapore] argued that this concept still needed further discussion, but when asked what the issue in question was, the answer was unclear, even though it's been discussed for over a year," the diplomat, who requested anonymity, was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and the ministry's spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.