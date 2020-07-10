Indonesia: Sibling doctors pass away from Covid-19 shortly after their father succumbs to virus

Two sibling doctors have recently died of Covid-19 in Semarang, Central Java, shortly after their father's life was taken by the same disease. Head of the Semarang Indonesian Medical Association (IDI), Elang Sumabar said the sister, Elianna Widiastuti, passed away on June 28. "Dr. Elianna worked at the Halmahera community health center [Puskesmas] in Semarang. She passed away on June 28, after being admitted to Roemani Hospital," Elang said on Wednesday as reported by kompas.com. Elang explained that Elianna had fallen ill after attending her father's funeral on Sunday morning. "She was taken to the hospital in the afternoon where she passed away," he said. After some contact tracing, it was found that Elianna's brother, Sang Aji Widi Aneswara, had also contracted the disease. "Dr. Sang Aji's children and wife also tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to KRMT Wongsonegoro Regional Hospital on July 1, and passed away on July 6," Elang said.

Sang Aji worked at the Karanganyar Puskesmas and had once volunteered to treat Covid-19 patients. "He was still young, only 31 years old. He once volunteered to treat Covid-19 patients at the Semarang mayor's official residence," Elang explained. Both siblings were laid to rest at Madinah Memorial Park Cemetery in Ungaran, with their burials following Covid-19 procedures. Elang said that besides the two siblings, two other doctors from the greater Semarang area had also passed away recently due to Covid-19. "Dr. Ane Rovian from Welahan Puskesmas, Jepara, Central Java, passed away on June 25 after being treated at Telogorejo Hospital in Semarang," he said. Another doctor from Purwodadi, Central Java, Sovian Endin, also passed away from Covid-19 in June. "Just this afternoon, I heard news that a doctor from Purwodadi passed away at Moewardi Hospital in Solo. So, in total four doctors from around Semarang have passed away recently [because of Covid-19]," Elang said. He expressed hope that no other doctors would lose their lives from treating Covid-19 patients. He urged the government to protect medical workers by periodically testing them for Covid-19. "The government should protect both those who directly treat Covid-19 patients and those who work at health facilities such as Puskesmas or clinics, by periodically testing them [for Covid-19]," he said, adding that the public should also remain disciplined in following health protocols.

As of Tuesday, Central Java had recorded more than 5,000 Covid-19 cases with 225 casualties.

