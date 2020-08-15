Indonesia: University lecturer investigated for sexual assault of underage boy

The police in Palembang, South Sumatra, are investigating a 43-year-old private university lecturer after he was caught sexually assaulting an underage boy.

The Palembang Police's Control Unit (Sabhara) chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Sonny Triyanto said the man, identified only as RN, and the 14-year-old boy were found together inside an empty shed by officers who were on patrol around the city's Jakabaring district on Thursday evening.

The officers caught the lecturer red-handed and he initially tried to escape when they approached him, Sonny said, but RN later admitted his wrongdoing after further questioning.

According to the police's initial investigation, RN offered the boy Rp 20,000 (US$1.35) in exchange for oral sex.

The police alleged that RN had also assaulted the boy's friend of the same age, offering the latter the same amount of money.

"It is suspected that there is more than one victim," Sonny said.

RN was charged under Law No. 35/2013 on child protection for sexually assaulting minors, which carries a sentence of more than five years in prison.

"The Palembang Police's Criminal Investigation Department is currently investigating the case, officers are still questioning the suspect," Sonny added.