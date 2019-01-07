Indonesia to welcome back endemic snake-necked turtles from Singapore

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Indonesia is to receive a number of snake-necked turtles, which are endemic to Rote Island in East Nusa Tenggara, from Singapore.

The "repatriation" is to be conducted through a reintroduction programme run by the Wildlife Conservation Society Indonesia Program (WCS-IP) and Wildlife Reserve Singapore.

The turtles, which are to be shipped to Indonesia in the next couple of months, have been bred by organisations in a number of countries, including the United States and Austria. Some 26 individuals bred in the US and Austria are now being kept in the Singapore Zoo.

However, how many of those are to be sent to their natural habitat in their ancestral home is still under negotiation, Timbul Batubara, the head of the East Nusa Tenggara Resource Conservation Center (BBKSDA), said on Saturday.

The species, called the Roti Island snake-necked turtle, is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list and is categorized as critically endangered. Roti Island is another name for Rote Island.

The species can no longer be found in its natural habitat in Peto Lake on Rote Island. Their extinction there has been blamed on "overexploitation" and the conversion of the natural lake and its surroundings into farmland, Timbul said.

The repatriation of the 26 from Singapore is to be the first of several, he added. It was not clear how many more individuals of the species are spread all over the world.

"We will conduct several phases of the repatriation from the various different sources, such as from [North] America and Europe," Timbul said as quoted by kompas.com.

"We expect that the repatriation can be conducted before this year ends," he added.

Snake-necked turtles are known for their strikingly long necks, so long that they cannot withdraw their heads all the way back into their shells.

The turtles belong to a relic group of a species once distributed across Australia, New Guinea and Rote Island, according to the website of a global conservation initiative, the EDGE of Existence.

"The major threat to this species is that it only occurs in three separate populations on Rote Island, with only 70 square kilometers of available habitat," the EDGE said, adding that the species continued to be targeted for the pet trade and individuals fetched a high price.

More about

Wildlife conservation Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised
Man tries to wake couple who are &#039;passed out drunk&#039; on pavement at North Canal Road
Man tries to wake couple who are 'passed out drunk' on pavement at North Canal Road
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Half-Canadian crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019
Half-Canadian crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
Motorcyclist dies after 5-vehicle accident on AYE
Motorcyclist dies after 5-vehicle accident on AYE
Hong Kong police &#039;strongly condemn&#039; illegal acts, use pepper spray and batons on protesters
Hong Kong police 'strongly condemn' illegal acts, use pepper spray and batons on protesters
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in suspected suicide
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: &#039;I&#039;m lonely as f***&#039;
Aliff Aziz explains viral photos and videos in unfiltered interview: 'I'm lonely as f***'
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child

LIFESTYLE

15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of &#039;blue spaces&#039; finds
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of 'blue spaces' finds
Sushi is not from Japan: how raw fish and rice became a world favourite
Sushi is not from Japan: how raw fish and rice became a world favourite
Cannabis pizza? South African eatery can oblige
Cannabis pizza? South African eatery can oblige

Home Works

House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal

SERVICES