Indonesian beggar slammed for owning car

A beggar in Bogor, West Java, has gained online attention after a photo of him opening a car door, which turned out to be his, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Head of the Bogor Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) Herry Karnadi said the man was called Abah and was often seen begging at an intersection near Lotte Mart on Jl. KH Abdullah Bin Nuh in Tanah Sareal district, Bogor.

"It is true, he has a car," Herry said as quoted by kompas.com on Wednesday.

Abah was photographed opening his car door on Monday. At that time, Satpol PP was conducting an operation to take down illegal campaign banners. However, the beggars in the area were became afraid, believing the officers aimed to arrest them.

Abah, who was wearing typical male Muslim attire: a white koko shirt, a sarong, and a peci hat also hurriedly fled, walking quickly to the parking lot of Lotte Mart. It turns out, he planned to make his escape in his car, a green city van, which was parked in the lot.

However, despite heavy online pressure, Abah has been spotted begging again at his regular spot at the Tanah Sareal intersection on Wednesday, as reported on Radar Bogor's instagram account.