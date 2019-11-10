Indonesian civil servant sacked for skipping work for 2 years

The West Aceh administration has discharged a civil servant without honour for being absent from work for two straight years.

The person was previously a staff member in the West Aceh Fisheries and Maritime Agency.

"A civil servant was dishonorably discharged in accordance with Government Regulation No. 53/2010 on civil servant discipline," Edy Juanda, third assistant of the West Aceh regency regional secretary, told Antara news wire on Wednesday in Meulaboh.

The regulation states that if a civil servant is absent for an accumulated 46 days, he or she will be dishonorably stripped off their civil servant status.

Edy refused to disclose the person's name, but said that before they were fired, the West Aceh administration received reports they had been absent for months without notifying their supervisors.

"We expect every civil servant in West Aceh to carry out their jobs with discipline," he said.

