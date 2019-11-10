Indonesian civil servant sacked for skipping work for 2 years

PHOTO: The Straits Times illustration
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The West Aceh administration has discharged a civil servant without honour for being absent from work for two straight years.

The person was previously a staff member in the West Aceh Fisheries and Maritime Agency.

"A civil servant was dishonorably discharged in accordance with Government Regulation No. 53/2010 on civil servant discipline," Edy Juanda, third assistant of the West Aceh regency regional secretary, told Antara news wire on Wednesday in Meulaboh.

The regulation states that if a civil servant is absent for an accumulated 46 days, he or she will be dishonorably stripped off their civil servant status.

Edy refused to disclose the person's name, but said that before they were fired, the West Aceh administration received reports they had been absent for months without notifying their supervisors.

"We expect every civil servant in West Aceh to carry out their jobs with discipline," he said.

ALSO READ: Spanish man skips work for 6 years, fined $41,000

More about
Working Life Civil service

TRENDING

AHTC case: WP&#039;s Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang found liable for damages suffered by town council
AHTC case: WP's Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang found liable for damages suffered by town council
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Hong Kong lecturer replaced after anti-protest remarks spark tense stand-off in class
Hong Kong lecturer replaced after anti-protest remarks spark tense stand-off in class
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing &#039;engagement&#039; in video
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing 'engagement' in video
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay

SERVICES