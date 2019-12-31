Indonesian civil servant who allegedly crashed into 7 cyclists tests positive for drugs

The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A civil servant who allegedly hit seven cyclists with his car on Saturday morning on Jl. Sudirman, South Jakarta was tested positive for drugs and has been named a suspect, a police official has said.

Jakarta Police spokesperson, Sr. Com. Yusri Yunus said a urine test revealed that the suspect, identified only as TP, had consumed amphetamines when the fateful incident happened.

"The urine tested positive for amphetamines," Yusri said on Monday as reported by kompas.com.

Yusri said TP had already been named a suspect in the incident and was currently being detained at the Jakarta Police detention centre.

TP, a civil servant who works for the South Jakarta Police, was also questioned by the South Jakarta Police internal affairs division.

"Because he works for the South Jakarta Police, he is also an active civil servant," Yusri said.

TP was charged under articles 310 and 314 of the 2009 law on traffic and land transportation, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.

Yusri said the crash happened on Saturday morning at 6:10 a.m. when TP was driving his Toyota New Avanza from the north of Jl. Sudirman.

"In front of the Summitmas building TP hit a group of cyclists," Yusri said.

After the incident, the cyclists were taken to Pertamina central hospital in South Jakarta.

One cyclist, identified only as MRP, received an injury to the back of his head, another cyclist, identified only as LM, received body and arm injuries, and another had bruises on his hip.

Their bikes were also badly damaged in the incident. 

