Indonesian couple fear sex-ban changes will make them criminals

TANGERANG, Indonesia - After 13 years of happily unmarried life that has brought them three children, one middle-aged Indonesian couple is worried.

Their relationship is neither legal nor official, and a controversial new penal code to be discussed in Indonesia's parliament could make them criminals by banning consensual sex outside marriage.

Although President Joko Widodo ordered parliament to delay a vote on the legal changes last month after street protests, Indonesians who could be affected are increasingly worried.

"If the government brings up the unofficial marriage issue again, it will be a problem and will burden our minds," said the husband, who works as a porter at a clothes market.

The proposed revisions have raised fears in the tourism industry of the impact of a ban on extra-marital sex, and Australia has even issued a pre-emptive warning to citizens.

But millions of Indonesians living in unofficial relationships could be more likely targets.