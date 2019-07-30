Indonesian energy giant's oil spill affects 10 villages, seven beaches in West Java

At least 10 villages and seven beaches in West Java have been affected by the oil spill from state energy giant Pertamina's Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) block that has been polluting the sea for more than two weeks.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's acting director general for oil and gas Djoko Siswanto said in Jakarta on Monday that the affected villages were spread across Karawang and Bekasi regencies.

"According to data [from Pertamina], the oil spill has now followed the wind to the west, about 84 kilometres [from the source of the spill]. There are eight effected villages in Karawang and the rest are in Bekasi," he said.

Djoko further said the US well control company Boots & Coots, which is affiliated to the US well service contractor Halliburton, had arrived and was expected to start the process of closing down the damaged well with a cement injection.