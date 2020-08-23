Indonesian family found dead in home after 3-day disappearance

A family of four was found dead in their home in Duwet village, Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Friday. Neighbors said the family had not been seen for three days.

The victims have been identified as S, his wife and their two children. The police suspect they were murdered.

Duwet village chief Suparno said the body was discovered after a neighbor noticed a foul odor coming from S’ house, according to kompas.com . The neighbors then realized that they had not seen the family leave the house since Tuesday.

One neighbor entered the house on Friday evening, and found S and his family dead in separate rooms.

“We suspected that the bad smell was coming from their fish pond. It turned out that it was coming from the dead bodies,” Suparno said, as quoted by kompas.com.

The villagers reported the discovery to the police, who have since launched an investigation.

Sukoharjo Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Bambang Yugo Pamungkas said the police had arrested a person they suspected of killing the family. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old HT, was apprehended in Baki early on Saturday.

The police identified HT as a close relative of the apparently murdered family.

“The suspect had a large debt. He intended to steal the family’s wealth,” Bambang said.

HT was charged with aggravated robbery and premeditated murder. The latter charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.