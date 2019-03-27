Indonesian farmer puts GPS on cattle to track thieves

Cempedak fruit looks like jackfruit but smells like durian. A suspected rustler claimed it was used to render cattle unconscious so they could be stolen.

Upset when some of his cattle went missing, Hendrik, a resident of Jl. Talang Kemang in Gandus district in Palembang, South Sumatra, installed GPS devices on the necks of the animals he still had.

The trick worked and helped uncover a gang of cattle rustlers that had taken some members of the herd when they were returning home from grazing land.

As reported by tribunnews.com, Hendrik saw some people driving a pickup truck to the grazing land and haul a cow into the back of it.

Hendrik immediately reported the incident to police, who then chased the truck by following the GPS signal.

The suspects were intercepted around the Musi IV bridge. One person was arrested while two others managed to run away.

Police said the arrested suspect, named Yosep Gesan Ulu, 39, claimed his job was to take the meat from the slaughtered cattle to the market.

"We seized evidence [in the form] of a black pickup truck with plate number BG 9255 NI, three sickles, one lock, one plastic rope and a cempedak fruit that was used as bait," Adj. Comr. M. Aidil, the head of the Gandus Police, said.

Cempedak fruit looks like a jackfruit but smells like durian and Yosep claimed the rustlers used it to render the cattle unconscious.