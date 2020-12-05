Indonesian girl dies after crocodile snatches her when swimming in river

A girl identified as Devi, 17, has died after being snatched by a crocodile while she was swimming in the Sebamban River, Tanah Bumbu, South Kalimantan, on Sunday.

A witness, Jumia, reported the incident to the police, saying she had seen a crocodile pounce on Devi’s hand and drag her away.

Devi was found five hours later stuck under a bridge around 100 metres from where she had been swimming.

"When found, the victim's condition was very critical; she was bleeding from her nose, mouth and hand.

"Officers rushed her to the nearest community health center, but they could not save her," the head of the Tanah Bumbu Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Eryanto Rais, said on Sunday as quoted by Antara news wire.