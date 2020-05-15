Indonesian girl suspected of murdering child is 'rape victim', now 14-weeks pregnant

A 15-year-old girl who is accused of killing her 5-year-old neighbour in a shocking murder case in March was allegedly the victim of sexual abuse and is currently 14 weeks pregnant, an official has said.

The latest grim revelation in the case unfolded after the girl underwent physical and psychological examination at the Kramat Jati Police Hospital in East Jakarta.

The Social Affairs Ministry's Social Rehabilitation Director General Harry Hikmat confirmed the girl's pregnancy and her circumstances on Thursday.

"She's in two positions at once; a murder suspect and a sexual-abuse victim," Harry said, as quoted by kompas.com .

"[The suspect] was sexually abused [allegedly] by three people very close to her, she is 14 weeks pregnant at the moment."

The murder case was first revealed when the girl suddenly turned herself in on March 6 at the Taman Sari Police Station in West Jakarta, claiming that she had killed her 5-year-old neighbour the previous day.

During a search of her house, officers found the body of the younger child bound and gagged in a closet in her bedroom.

Police claimed the junior high school student calmly said that she choked and drowned the 5-year-old in a tub and that she was “satisfied” with the killing.

Officers also confiscated a number of drawings depicting disturbing images, such as a crying woman and a person bound by ropes, during the search.

Investigators claimed they also found writings containing messages such as “I want to torture a baby, with pleasure or should I be ignorant” and “keep calm and don’t give me torture” and also a message on a whiteboard saying that the girl was disappointed with her family.

According to the neighbours, the girl's parents divorced when she was little and she lived with her father and stepmother.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the teen liked to watch horror movies and "idolised" Chucky — the main character in Child’s Play, about a murderous, possessed doll.

The teen's confession led the police to suspect that her preference for horror movies could have driven her to commit the alleged murder.

The police also surmised that the teen's mental health was a major motivational factor, noting that she came from a broken home. They also discovered that she channeled her feelings into her drawings and writings.

The girl is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Handayani Children's and Social Rehabilitation Center while awaiting trial.

Harry expressed the hope that police officers could investigate the sexual abuse allegations to determine whether they were a factor in the motivation for the homicide.

"The sexual-abuse allegations need to be investigated too to find a logical conclusion as to why [the suspect] committed the violence," he said.

Separately, Central Jakarta Police Criminal Unit head Adj. Sr. Comr. Tahan Marpaung said on Thursday that the police had arrested and named three male suspects for allegedly raping the girl.

The three men are reportedly her two uncles and her boyfriend.

Tahan said the girl told investigators during her questioning that the perpetrators had raped her several times. Her uncle had even threatened to disseminate a video of him raping her if she dared to report the crime, Tahan added.

"The case dossier is P21 [complete]. We are now waiting for the trial," Tahan said as quoted by Antara . (nal)