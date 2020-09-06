Indonesian govt announces travel requirements during transition to 'new normal'

The Indonesian government has issued a circular stipulating requirements for people seeking to travel within or into the country during the transition to the so-called "new normal" period so as to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

The circular letter No. 7/2020, issued on Saturday by the national Covid-19 task force, specifically regulates "people's movements from one region to another within the country, as well as international arrivals, using private vehicles or public transportation".

In general, travellers are required to abide by and implement health protocols, including wearing face masks and following physical distancing measures during their trips.

Those intending to go on inter-provincial trips using public transportation are required to show their ID cards, health certificates stating they are Covid-19-negative after undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid tests and have the government-made Peduli Lindungi app installed and activated on their mobile phones at the time of departure.

"People living in areas that do not provide PCR or rapid test facilities can present health certificates showing they are free from influenza-like illnesses issued by hospitals or community health centers [Puskesmas]," the letter said.

Travellers arriving in Indonesia from abroad are also required to present Covid-19-free health certificates.

Those who have yet to obtain such certificates will be asked to undergo Covid-19 tests on the spot upon arrival.

They will also be required to stay at government-provided quarantine facilities while awaiting their results.

"The government, local administrations, public transport organizers and security personnel will together ensure safe-travel arrangements [are implemented during the new normal]," the letter further said.

The new circular letter overrides previous letters No. 4/2020 and No. 5/2020 on travel restrictions during the handling of Covid-19.

Its issuance comes as the central government calls for citizens to begin adapting to what it refers to as the "new normal" as it looks to gradually relax restrictions and reopen businesses under health protocols.

Jakarta, for instance, has now entered a transition phase in which it will gradually ease restrictions on several sectors, after the country's capital city extended the period of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) for the third time until the end of June.

