Indonesian health system might collapse soon: Covid-19 task force

The Indonesian health system might collapse quickly if the public continues to ignore Covid-19 prevention protocols, says a member of the national Covid-19 task force.

“We really need the public’s help to implement the health protocols. If we continue this [poor] situation, the nation’s health system will hit the ground,” the task force’s coordinator for medical volunteers, Jossep William, said as quoted by kompas.com on Monday.

He also said the health system in Indonesia had been overwhelmed by the crisis. Once the system collapses, it will be difficult to overcome the Covid-19 issue in Indonesia, he added.

Therefore, Jossep urged the public to comply with the health protocols in order to keep the nation’s health system in a stable condition by reducing the number of Covid-19 patients.

“Avoid public gatherings, maintain physical distance from each other, wash your hands and wear a mask,” Jossep said.

Community health centers and ambulances in Jakarta have been struggling to send patients to the Covid-19 temporary hospital at the Kemayoran athletes village in Central Jakarta.

The athletes village is currently operating four towers, namely towers 4, 5, 6 and 7. Towers 4 and 5 are used to treat asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, while towers 6 and 7 are used to treat those with moderate symptoms.

As many as 2,355 patients are currently undergoing treatment in towers 6 and 7, while 1,497 patients without symptoms are being treated in Tower 5.

