Indonesian journalist who lost eye in protest keen to pursue case against Hong Kong police

Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Chris Lau
South China Morning Post

An Indonesian journalist blinded in her right eye while covering an anti-government protest in Hong Kong said she has forgiven the police officer who left her injured.

But Veby Mega Indah, 39, remains determined to pursue legal action to compel the force to name the officer, so that she can initiate civil action and, possibly, private prosecution against the officer.

She is believed to have been hit by a rubber bullet.

"I am pursuing justice in this case not only for me but for all the injured people in Hong Kong who cannot do the same," said Veby, an associate editor of Suara Hong Kong News, an Indonesian-language publication based in the city.

She is being represented by human rights lawyer Michael Vidler and has applied for legal aid to pursue her case.

A journalist for the past 13 years, Veby came to Hong Kong in 2012 and has written regularly about the rights of Indonesian migrant workers in the city.

She became the focus of a story herself on September 29 when she was hit in the eye while covering a protest in Wan Chai.

During an emotional interview on Monday, Veby said she was still surprised that the incident occurred.

She was wearing her press gear that day, and was with about a dozen journalists who were well away from the protesters at the time. Just before the projectile hit her, a reporter behind her was shouting "kei che" - "journalist" in Cantonese.

She recalled collapsing into the arms of a journalist behind her, hearing voices telling her to stay awake, and thinking: "It's going to be my end."

She underwent surgery, but doctors could not save her eye. Discharged from hospital about three weeks ago, she said her ruptured eyeball may have to be removed if it deteriorates.

Wearing an eye patch and still adjusting to her new circumstances, Veby said her perception of depth has been affected, and her left eye gets tired easily.

More than two months after the incident, Veby attributes her Christian faith to helping her deal with her feelings about the officer who left her injured.

"My faith tells me that I have to forgive," she said.

Veby said she decided to take legal action after getting nowhere in approaching police. She said she and her lawyer had been asking the police to reveal the identity of the officer in question, but the force had so far refused.

"I hope there will be justice, so the officer who shot me will face consequences according to the law, so police officers understand what they cannot do," she said.

A police spokesman said earlier that the Complaints Against Police Office had "launched a comprehensive investigation", but Veby was not fit to provide assistance at the time.

Last Friday, Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of the force's public relations branch, denied that the officer was being protected, saying that there were "legal points" to be resolved because the case involved privacy issues.

Vidler said they were not given that explanation earlier.

Veby said none of the key witnesses whom she knew were present at the scene had been asked by police to provide assistance. She herself had to volunteer to make a written statement.

Vidler said they were anxious because in cases of private prosecutions, the law required all procedures to be completed within six months.

He said Veby's legal aid application was still pending seven weeks after being filed. The Legal Aid Department said it would not disclose details of Veby's case for reasons of confidentiality.

Tears ran down Veby's face when she was asked if she would return to the frontline of the protests.

"It's one of the things that keep me up at night, wondering whether I can continue to be a journalist," she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong protests human rights Law and legislation police

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia&#039;s presidential palace hurts two
Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
Sasa to close all 22 cosmetics retail shops in Singapore, 170 staff affected
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled today
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
&#039;Wake up, run&#039;: Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
'Wake up, run': Actress Nancy Sit recalls attempt to kidnap her in Taiping, Malaysia
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs
Hundreds of grads in India apply for sanitation worker jobs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
Is your boyfriend &#039;too close&#039; to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for
Is your boyfriend 'too close' to his female friend? Here are 7 signs to look out for

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES