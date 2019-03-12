Indonesian journalist who lost eye in protest keen to pursue case against Hong Kong police

An Indonesian journalist blinded in her right eye while covering an anti-government protest in Hong Kong said she has forgiven the police officer who left her injured.

But Veby Mega Indah, 39, remains determined to pursue legal action to compel the force to name the officer, so that she can initiate civil action and, possibly, private prosecution against the officer.

She is believed to have been hit by a rubber bullet.

"I am pursuing justice in this case not only for me but for all the injured people in Hong Kong who cannot do the same," said Veby, an associate editor of Suara Hong Kong News, an Indonesian-language publication based in the city.

She is being represented by human rights lawyer Michael Vidler and has applied for legal aid to pursue her case.

A journalist for the past 13 years, Veby came to Hong Kong in 2012 and has written regularly about the rights of Indonesian migrant workers in the city.

She became the focus of a story herself on September 29 when she was hit in the eye while covering a protest in Wan Chai.

During an emotional interview on Monday, Veby said she was still surprised that the incident occurred.

She was wearing her press gear that day, and was with about a dozen journalists who were well away from the protesters at the time. Just before the projectile hit her, a reporter behind her was shouting "kei che" - "journalist" in Cantonese.

She recalled collapsing into the arms of a journalist behind her, hearing voices telling her to stay awake, and thinking: "It's going to be my end."

She underwent surgery, but doctors could not save her eye. Discharged from hospital about three weeks ago, she said her ruptured eyeball may have to be removed if it deteriorates.

Wearing an eye patch and still adjusting to her new circumstances, Veby said her perception of depth has been affected, and her left eye gets tired easily.