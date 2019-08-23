Indonesian loses millions in rupiah eaten by termites

South Jakarta resident Putri Buddin, 23, has to let millions of rupiah in cash go after the bills she had stored inside a cabinet were damaged and eaten by termites.

Putri shared a photo of the damaged cash on her Twitter account @putribuddim. As of Wednesday afternoon, the post garnered more than 2,600 retweets and 2,700 likes.

She said that she stored the money inside the cabinet last year for her grandmother, who has recently passed away.

"So I gave my grandmother about Rp 3 million (S$292) in cash. She said that she did not want to use it, so I put it inside the cabinet. I told her if she needed money she could just take some from there," Putri said on Tuesday, kompas.com reported.

Niat hati biar ga boros, simpen uang di lemari, eh malah dimakan rayap💔

Sedi banget sumpaaa😭

Kalo kaya uangnya rusak separah ini bisa dituker ke bank ga si guys? Huhu pic.twitter.com/ziQA6m0cLM — Putri Buddin (@putribuddin) August 17, 2019

"But instead of taking it, [grandmother] kept putting more money in until it reached about Rp 10 million. I did not know that and I forgot that I put the cash inside the cabinet," she said.

After her grandmother passed away, Putri checked the cash inside the cabinet and found two plastic bags.

"There were two bundles of bills; one bundle was inside a paper bag and the other was inside a plastic bag. I threw away the paper bag because it had become a termite nest," Putri said.

She counted the remaining bills inside the plastic bag and found she was able to identify about Rp 5.4 million of it.

Putri visited Bank Indonesia and asked whether the damaged bills could be replaced with new ones. However, after an assessment, it turned out that not all the bills were eligible.