Indonesian loses millions in rupiah eaten by termites

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

South Jakarta resident Putri Buddin, 23, has to let millions of rupiah in cash go after the bills she had stored inside a cabinet were damaged and eaten by termites.

Putri shared a photo of the damaged cash on her Twitter account @putribuddim. As of Wednesday afternoon, the post garnered more than 2,600 retweets and 2,700 likes.

She said that she stored the money inside the cabinet last year for her grandmother, who has recently passed away.

"So I gave my grandmother about Rp 3 million (S$292) in cash. She said that she did not want to use it, so I put it inside the cabinet. I told her if she needed money she could just take some from there," Putri said on Tuesday, kompas.com reported.

"But instead of taking it, [grandmother] kept putting more money in until it reached about Rp 10 million. I did not know that and I forgot that I put the cash inside the cabinet," she said.

After her grandmother passed away, Putri checked the cash inside the cabinet and found two plastic bags.

"There were two bundles of bills; one bundle was inside a paper bag and the other was inside a plastic bag. I threw away the paper bag because it had become a termite nest," Putri said.

She counted the remaining bills inside the plastic bag and found she was able to identify about Rp 5.4 million of it.

Putri visited Bank Indonesia and asked whether the damaged bills could be replaced with new ones. However, after an assessment, it turned out that not all the bills were eligible.

"The damaged bills must be at least 67 per cent intact," Putri said.

Out of about Rp 5.4 million, only Rp 1.05 million worth of the bills were eligible to be replaced with new ones.

Separately, Bank Indonesia spokesperson Onny Widjanarko said that damaged, wrinkled, defective, or withdrawn bills could no longer be used for transactions.

"For residents who have bills that can no longer be used, such as defective or damaged ones, they can replace those bills with new ones at the nearest Bank Indonesia branch," Onny said.

More about
INDONESIA Money Insects

TRENDING

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
God-daughters Zeng Huifen, Ye Sumei among those who say final goodbye to veteran actor Bai Yan
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover

SERVICES