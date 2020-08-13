Indonesian man allegedly kills own baby after wife refuses to have sex with him

A man in Way Kanan, Lampung, allegedly murdered his own baby after his wife refused to have sex with him, local police said.

According to the Way Kanan Police, the suspect, a 20-year-old identified only as KW, decided to take his own child’s life on Sunday night after his wife, ES, rejected his request to have sexual intercourse with him.

ES reportedly refused to have sex with her husband because she was still in the postpartum period, having given birth 40 days earlier. Islamic teaching prohibits women from having sexual relations during this period.

“Her rejection angered the suspect and he began to physically abuse the baby, who was being carried by his wife at the time,” Way Kanan Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Binsar Manurung said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

ES tried to protect her child by turning her back to her husband, but KW continued to strike the baby. ES tried to run away to get help but was held back by her husband. The baby eventually died after receiving multiple blows from KW.

“The baby’s body has been examined at Blambangan Umpu Hospital,” Binsar said.

ES had previously caught KW choking the baby after his wife scolded him for smoking near the child.

Binsar said police charged KW under Article 76C of the 2016 Child Protection Law, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.