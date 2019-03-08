Indonesian man arrested for torturing child, leaving him in chicken coop

Jenfriwan Harefa, a 21-year-old resident of Tenayan Raya district in Pekanbaru, was arrested by the police recently for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old boy and keeping him inside a chicken coop.

The child was found on Monday evening by two men, Joko Sutopo and Pardiman, while they were working on the wall of the coop. They found the boy weak and battered and immediately rushed him to nearby Bhayangkara Hospital after reporting their finding to the chicken coop's owner, Sugito.

Tenayan Raya Police chief Comr. M. Hanafi said Jenfriwan, who worked as the caretaker of the chicken coop, was a friend of the child's father. The father and the suspect worked together in Duri in neighbouring Bengkalis regency. For economic reasons, the boy's father and mother entrusted their son to Jenfriwan in the hopes that he could take better care of him. The parents were in Duri for work, the police said.

Results from an examination indicate that the child was beaten by a person's hands, a piece of wood and a heated metal spoon. The alleged assault had been happening since January.

"The victim suffers from bruises and burns in almost all parts of his body," Hanafi said, adding that he also had two broken ribs and severely injured eyes. The boy is undergoing intensive treatment at the hospital.

If found guilty under Article 80 of Law No. 35/2014 on child protection, the suspect could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.