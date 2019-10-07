Indonesian man held captive for failing to show up for job

A man named Faridi, 56, was held captive with his feet and arms tied inside a mie ayam (chicken noodle) stall at the Muara Angke Fish Wholesale Market in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, last week from Thursday to Friday.
Sunda Kelapa Police chief Comr. Armayni said the incident started when Faridi signed up to be a member of a ship's crew through a man identified only as MM, 41.
After Faridi signed up, he was given Rp 4.5 million (S$433) up front by the ship owner.
"When the ship was about to set sail, the victim did not show up," Armayni said on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.com.
Realizing that the victim failed to show up for the job, the ship owner, who remains unidentified, asked MM to look for Faridi and to ask him to return the money that the ship owner had given him. After looking for him for days, MM finally met with Faridi and asked him to return the money. However, Faridi said he had sent the money to his family in his hometown. MM got angry and locked Faridi inside a mie ayam stall on Thursday. "The suspect tied his feet and arms with ropes to a steel fence in a seated position on a wooden stool," Armayni said. While being confined for nine hours, Faridi was also beaten with a steel pipe that left bruises all over his body. On Friday, Faridi escaped with the help of a few locals. He then reported the incident to the police who later arrested the suspect near the crime scene. "The suspect held the victim hostage on his own initiative. There was no such order from the ship owner," Aymani said. The suspect is charged under Article 333 of the Criminal Code on kidnapping and confinement and Article 351 on light assault with a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.
