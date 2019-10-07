Indonesian man held captive for failing to show up for job

A man named Faridi, 56, was held captive with his feet and arms tied inside a mie ayam (chicken noodle) stall at the Muara Angke Fish Wholesale Market in Penjaringan, North Jakarta, last week from Thursday to Friday.

Sunda Kelapa Police chief Comr. Armayni said the incident started when Faridi signed up to be a member of a ship's crew through a man identified only as MM, 41.

After Faridi signed up, he was given Rp 4.5 million (S$433) up front by the ship owner.

"When the ship was about to set sail, the victim did not show up," Armayni said on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.com.