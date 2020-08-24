Indonesian military denies claims Army hospital denied care and caused death of unborn baby

The military command in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara, assured that Wira Bhakti Army Hospital staffers are following proper procedures in treating patients amid reports that Covid-19 rapid test requirements had delayed treatment for a woman in labor.

The unborn baby of resident Gusti Ayu Arianti reportedly died in the womb on Tuesday after the hospital allegedly turned her away and told her to go to a community health center (Puskesmas) first to take a Covid-19 rapid test, even though her water had broken and she had lost a lot of blood.

Maj. Dahlan, the spokesperson of the 162 Military Region Command Wirabhakti Mataram, said the medical staff in the army hospital had handled the patient according to standard procedure.

“Upon arriving at the hospital, staggers questioned the patient, who said [she wasn't] experience any pain, thus giving the impression that she was in good condition. She could also communicate well,” Dahlan wrote in a statement obtained by The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

He added that Gusti had been told to go to Mataram General Hospital, where here obstetrician was practicing. Wira Bhakti Army Hospital also recommended that she take a Covid-19 rapid test at a nearby Puskesmas, as the test was free of charge there and would ease the referral process.

“Upon leaving the army hospital, the patient asked whether it was better for her to go to the obstetrician or take the rapid test first. The staffer answered that she should go to the obstetrician first,” Dahlan went on to say.

It was previously reported that Gusti had gone to the Puskesmas to take a rapid test first. She later had a C-section at Permata Hati Hospital, where the doctor claimed the baby had died in the womb a few days earlier, which the family denied.