Indonesian military removes officers after spouses post Facebook comments on minister's attack

The Indonesian Military (TNI) is taking legal action against the spouses of members that posted negative comments about the stabbing of Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto.

During his visit to check up on Wiranto's condition last night, Army chief of staff Gen. Andika Perkasa said two relatives of TNI members had made negative remarks in regards to Wiranto's condition.

The individuals have been identified as IPDN and LZ.

The women are the wives of two military members who held positions as a commander and a second sergeant in a military district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi.

"These individuals made a post on social media that we suspect violates the Electronic Information and Transactions [ITE] Law. We will take this up with the court," Andika said on Friday.

Andika also said the military members would be removed from their positions for violating the military discipline regulation stipulated in Law No. 25/2014.

"We will also impose military punishment against them by detaining them [the military members] for 14 days," he said.

The two officers have been removed from their positions.

At the same time, the Indonesian Air Force also reported a woman identified as FS to the police for making a negative remark about Wiranto.

In a post on Facebook, which has been deleted, she said she believed the assault was orchestrated to distract from other issues as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's inauguration approaches.

"I hope the assaulter is fine and safe from the police's wrath, as for the one who got stabbed, I pray that he will die soon," FS wrote on Facebook.