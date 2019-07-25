Indonesian minister shows off shoes made of recycled plastic bottles

"Dear friends, life is short, too short to waste," said Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti on Monday in a video uploaded on her official Instagram account.

The minister, who is often seen wearing boots, later showed off her gold shoes.

"[…] Look at my shoes - they're made of recycled plastic bottles," Susi said. "We shouldn't carelessly throw away plastics. If we cannot recycle them, keep them - don't ever let them reach the ocean."

The video has been viewed by more than 1.2 million users so far and most of them were curious about the shoes, which is Renew Canvas, one of the latest releases from American shoe company Converse.

Presented in Chuck 70 design, Converse Renew Canvas is said to be entirely made from used plastic bottles that were processed into recycled polyester. The manufacturer collaborated with London-based recycling company First Mile to obtain the materials. Although made from recycled materials, they are no different from real canvas.