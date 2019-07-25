Indonesian minister shows off shoes made of recycled plastic bottles

PHOTO: converse.com
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

"Dear friends, life is short, too short to waste," said Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti on Monday in a video uploaded on her official Instagram account.

The minister, who is often seen wearing boots, later showed off her gold shoes.

"[…] Look at my shoes - they're made of recycled plastic bottles," Susi said. "We shouldn't carelessly throw away plastics. If we cannot recycle them, keep them - don't ever let them reach the ocean."

The video has been viewed by more than 1.2 million users so far and most of them were curious about the shoes, which is Renew Canvas, one of the latest releases from American shoe company Converse.

Presented in Chuck 70 design, Converse Renew Canvas is said to be entirely made from used plastic bottles that were processed into recycled polyester. The manufacturer collaborated with London-based recycling company First Mile to obtain the materials. Although made from recycled materials, they are no different from real canvas.

According to kompas.com, the sneakers are also equipped with recycled polyester shoelaces and a speckled rubber outsole. They come in low and high top with several colour options, such as moss green, ozone blue, wheat, pale putty, black and jade.

Converse Renew Canvas is available globally online and in Indonesia at its concept stores at Grand Indonesia and Senayan City, Central Jakarta, with prices ranging from Rp 759,000 (S$74.16) to Rp 999,000.

More about

Shoes and Sneakers Recycling INDONESIA
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

No Singaporean made Singaporeans&#039; top 17 most-admired people in the world
No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world
Stephen Chow secretly married? Here&#039;s what ex-flame Karen Mok said
Stephen Chow secretly married? Here's what ex-flame Karen Mok said
Chinese vlogger dies after eating poisonous insects and geckos in live-stream video
Chinese vlogger dies after eating poisonous insects and geckos in live-stream video
You&#039;ve been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist&#039;s hack and it gave me healthier hair
You've been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist's hack and it gave me healthier hair
Ian Fang, Shane Pow and other young celebs we never thought would become F&amp;B towkays
Ian Fang, Shane Pow and other young celebs we never thought would become F&B towkays
16-year-old girl in Taiwan slashes mum with knife over part-time job
16-year-old girl in Taiwan slashes mum with knife over part-time job
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Good deals must share July 22-28: Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
Thai boxer allegedly took part in Hong Kong violence
Thai boxer allegedly took part in Hong Kong violence
&#039;Eh sial lah what I do I just came&#039;: Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff
'Eh sial lah what I do I just came': Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff
Town council engaging with Canberra resident who cluttered corridor with plants, planks and more
Town council engaging with Canberra resident who cluttered corridor with plants, planks and more
Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: Poll
Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: Poll

LIFESTYLE

How to get accepted into any private members business club
How to get accepted into any private members business club
Complete first-timers&#039; guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers' guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
How to choose a durian, according to durian experts
How to choose a durian, according to durian experts
Where to get the best D24 and Black Thorn durians in Malaysia
Where to get the best D24 and Black Thorn durians in Malaysia

Home Works

Complete first-timers&#039; guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers' guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Ex-Man U star refuses to blame individual players for defence
Is Tarcy Su&#039;s marriage on the rocks?
Is Tarcy Su's marriage on the rocks?
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat
No joke: 3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event
No joke: 3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event

SERVICES