Indonesian minister Wiranto stabbed in attack

Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto during a visit to Banten on Thursday afternoon, moments before a man tried to attack him with a sharp weapon.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto received two stab wounds to his body after a man attacked him with a sharp weapon during his working visit on Thursday to Pandeglang, Banten.

The minister, who was rushed to Berkah Pandeglang General Hospital after the assault, had two stab wounds on the lower part of his stomach, said the hospital's director, Firmansyah.

"Alhamdulillah [Thank God], he's in a stable condition. He was conscious when he was being treated at the hospital," Firmansyah said in an interview with Kompas TV.

"According to a report from our surgery, the minister will still need further treatment as the wounds are deep," he added.

Apart from Wiranto, at least one of his adjutants was also wounded during the incident. The adjutant received a stab wound to his chest, he said.

"All of them have been taken to Gatot Subroto Army Hospital [in Jakarta]," Firmansyah said.

The assault happened after the senior minister attended the inauguration of a university building in Sindanghayu village, Saketi subdistrict, local news media bantennews.co.id reported. A police officer was injured in the attack.

The Banten Police have arrested one man, identified only as SA, and one woman identified as FA, following the incident.

National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said the man had allegedly been exposed to radical teachings that led him to launch the assault. The authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the attack.

