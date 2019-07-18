Indonesian mother arrested on suspicion of killing son

The police have arrested Siti Wakidah, 30, for allegedly killing her son, identified only as 6-year-old F, in Boyolali, East Java, after the boy's body was exhumed and signs of abuse were found.

"The police exhumed the grave to confirm the cause of death. Local residents who took care of the body initially found signs of abuse, such as bruises all over the body," Boyolali Police criminal investigation unit chief First Insp. Mulyanto said on Wednesday.

The boy was found dead at his home in Tanduk village, Ampel, on July 11. One of the neighbours, Subroto, 45, said the boy's mother came to his house in a panic and said her son was dead.

He said Siti did not elaborate on her son's cause of death. At the time, the boy's father, Iwan Sri Widadi, 45, was away for work.