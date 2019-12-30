Indonesian motorcyclist dies after billboard collapses on him

A motorcycle taxi driver died after a billboard fell upon him when he stopped for a red light during heavy rain on Saturday on Jl. Daan Mogot in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.

West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency operational head Eko Sumarno identified the victim as 47-year-old Ruslianto a resident of Jati Sampurna, Bekasi, West Java.

Ruslianto reportedly was on his way to pick up his niece in Kalideres, West Jakarta.

His body was taken to Cengkareng Regional Hospital.

Cengkareng Police chief Comr. Khoiri said the billboard collapsed as a result of corroded support pillars, tribunJakarta.com reported.

"Local residents complained that the three pillars [of the billboard] had rusted and become unstable three months ago," he said.

"However, there was no response to the [complaint]."