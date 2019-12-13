Indonesian music promoters in spotlight after series of serious blunders

For music fans, concerts are a chance to experience the music they love firsthand.

The sounds are more immersive, the performances of the musicians and singers more exciting. Since the 2000s, Indonesia has seen a rapid increase in concerts and festivals.

Music festivals attract large numbers of people seeking to indulge in the joy of music and mingle with others, and allow musicians to reach a wider audience.

However, recent weeks have also shown that such events can be a source of annoyance and frustration for artists and fans alike.

On two Saturdays in a row, Nov. 23 and 30, two music festivals in Jakarta ended in heartbreak and chaos.

One day prior to the Lokatara Music Festival 2019 at Kuningan City in Jakarta on Nov. 23, four international acts took to Instagram to announce their cancelations.

They were Sales, Sophie Meiers, Gus Dapperton and Great Good Fine OK - all from the United States.

On D-day, American band The Drums and Malaysian musician Alextbh also withdrew from the festival.

Mahsa Islamey, a former head of public relations at Lokatara, said visa troubles were to blame.