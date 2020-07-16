Indonesian naval ship sinks in East Java waters

Indonesian naval ship KRI Teluk Jakarta-541 sunk on Tuesday morning while carrying out logistical duties off the coast of Kangean Island in East Java.

The Indonesian Navy said in a written statement on Wednesday that the vessel had sustained a number of leaks before finally sinking 90 metres under the sea at around 9 a.m. local time.

“The sea waves [near the ship’s] location were 2.5 to 4 metres high at the time,” the statement read.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. All 55 crewmen have been rescued by nearby civilian ships – KM Tanto Sejahtera and KM Dobonsolo – and are due to be transferred to KRI RE Martadinata, which is bound for Surabaya, according to the Navy.

It is the second known incident involving Indonesian naval ships to occur in the past two years.

On Sept. 11, 2018, fast missile boat KRI Rencong-622 caught fire and subsequently sunk while patrolling the waters of Sorong, West Papua, around 20 miles from the harbor of Navy Fleet Command III in Sorong.