Indonesian official calls for immediate execution of prison escapee once recaptured

An official from the Law and Human Rights Ministry has suggested immediately executing Cai Changpan, a Chinese drug convict on death row who escaped from the Tangerang penitentiary in Banten last week, once he is recaptured.

"Just hand out the verdict immediately," the ministry's Banten regional office head, Andika Dwi Prasetya, said on Wednesday.

He said the ministry was currently cooperating with the police and the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) to recapture the escaped prisoner, who in a separate incident was caught attempting to break out from his prison cell.

The 53-year-old drug convict, who also goes by the name Cai Ji Fan, escaped the penitentiary on Sept 14 at around 2:30 a.m. through a 30-metre-long tunnel that he had dug over the past six months.

The tunnel was apparently connected to a sewer outside the prison walls.

Cai reportedly used tools he stole from the construction site of a prison kitchen to dig the tunnel.

The convict was found guilty of drug trafficking and sentenced to death in September 2017.

In January 2017, Cai escaped from the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department prison in South Jakarta, but he was recaptured three days later, kompas.com reported.