Indonesian police arrest man with marijuana hidden in underwear

Police in West Cikarang in Bekasi, West Java, have arrested a man identified as Fadli, 22, after discovering a package of marijuana hidden inside his underwear.

Bekasi Police spokesperson Adj. Comr. Sunardi said the suspect was arrested on Jl. Serang Setu, Setu district, Bekasi, on Sunday.

"We apprehended the suspect yesterday at around 7 p.m.," Sunardi said on Monday, Tribun Jakarta reported.

He said the police arrested Fadli after receiving a tip-off that illicit drug deals had often been conducted on Jl. Serang Setu. The police went to the area to confirm the report.

"Our officers went to observe on site. A suspicious man arrived alone on a motorcycle," Sunardi said, referring to Fadli.

The man's behaviour, sitting on the motorcycle and using his handphone while looking around occasionally, aroused the officers' suspicions.

"When our officers went over, he got angry. The officers requested his identity card and searched him," he said.

The police then found the package of marijuana inside brown paper. The suspect admitted that the package was his and that he was planning to use the marijuana with his friends.

"We are still investigating as to where he acquired the illegal substance," Sunardi said.