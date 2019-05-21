Indonesian police arrest pilot calling for May 22 riot

The police have arrested a pilot, identified as IR, for allegedly encouraging people through Facebook to take part in a rally during the announcement of the election results in Jakarta on May 22.
IR was arrested in Surabaya, East Java, on Saturday.
"We have arrested a pilot for [allegedly] spreading hate speech on social media and violating the Electronic Information and Transactions Law [ITE Law]," West Jakarta Police criminal unit head Adj. Sr. Comr. Edy Suranta Sitepu said on Sunday as quoted by kompas.com.
IR wrote on his Facebook account, "My son has just turned 1 year old, but if I am to die during the May 22 fight, in the name of Allah, I am ready."
He added that he planned to travel to wearing blue clothing and a headscarf.
"Take note; whoever is announced the winner by the General Elections Commission [KPU] on May 22, riots will still occur and there will be a large number of victims," he wrote.
"If you don't have the guts, then you'd better step aside and hide because you could be the next victim. This is not a choice but a command," he said in his Facebook status.
The police are looking into the case to determine IR's possible motives.