Indonesian police arrest pilot calling for May 22 riot

High alert: Security officers stand guard around the General Elections Commission (KPU) building in Jakarta on Sunday. Ahead of the 2019 election result announcement on May 22, authorities have beefed up security at the KPU building and the surrounding area.

The police have arrested a pilot, identified as IR, for allegedly encouraging people through Facebook to take part in a rally during the announcement of the election results in Jakarta on May 22.

IR was arrested in Surabaya, East Java, on Saturday.

"We have arrested a pilot for [allegedly] spreading hate speech on social media and violating the Electronic Information and Transactions Law [ITE Law]," West Jakarta Police criminal unit head Adj. Sr. Comr. Edy Suranta Sitepu said on Sunday as quoted by kompas.com.

IR wrote on his Facebook account, "My son has just turned 1 year old, but if I am to die during the May 22 fight, in the name of Allah, I am ready."

He added that he planned to travel to wearing blue clothing and a headscarf.

"Take note; whoever is announced the winner by the General Elections Commission [KPU] on May 22, riots will still occur and there will be a large number of victims," he wrote.

"If you don't have the guts, then you'd better step aside and hide because you could be the next victim. This is not a choice but a command," he said in his Facebook status.

The police are looking into the case to determine IR's possible motives.