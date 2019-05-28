Indonesian police arrest six over assassination plot during Jakarta unrest

Indonesian anti-riot police take their position to disperse the mob during an overnight-violent demonstration near by the Elections Oversight Body (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Amy Chew and Andre Barahamin
South China Morning Post

Indonesian police have arrested six suspects believed to be linked with a plan to assassinate four state officials and a prominent pollster as part of a broader plot to sow unrest ahead of last week's Jakarta riots that left eight people dead.

Five men and one woman had been detained on suspicion of accepting payments to carry out contract killings or supplying weapons, according to Indonesian police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal.

"The leader of the team received 150 million rupiah (S$14,400), while another suspect received 25 million from one person," Iqbal said on Monday, declining to disclose the names of the targets.

Iqbal said police also knew the identity of the person who ordered the assassination attempts, which had been set up in March and April. Several parts of the Indonesian capital had been photographed and mapped out for the plots, he added.

"But Allah still loves this country, and we were given a way to uncover this," Iqbal said.

The ringleader of the plan, referred to by police only as HS, had bought four firearms which he distributed to three other suspects, according to Iqbal. HS and three others are accused of carrying out the attempted killings, while the remaining two suspects are thought to have supplied the weapons.

All have been charged under a 1951 emergency law covering the possession and delivery of illegal firearms. They could face life imprisonment if convicted.

Last week, Jakarta was rocked by riots triggered by mass protests against the re-election of incumbent President Joko Widodo, who triumphed over rival Prabowo Subianto after securing 55.5 per cent of the vote.

Prabowo has lodged a legal challenge against the result at Indonesia's Constitutional Court, alleging widespread fraud and claiming Widodo should have been disqualified. But independent observers have said the elections were generally free and fair.

Authorities on Monday also revealed that rioters had deliberately attacked a mobile brigade police hostel in the Petamburan area of Jakarta in an attempt to steal weapons.

Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said 50 officers had managed to secure the weapons and ammunition despite coming under sustained attack from hundreds of people throwing stones and petrol bombs.

One week on from the riots, security remains tight at a number of spots across the capital.

On Monday a small group of demonstrators turned up at Jakarta's iconic National Monument to protest against the police force's handling of the unrest.

A flier had been circulated on social media calling on people to rally in support of suggestions that Indonesian police chief Tito Karnavian be removed from his job, but the protest was cancelled due to insufficient turnout.

Over the weekend the headquarters of the mobile brigade police at Purwokerto in central Java was attacked in the early hours of Saturday by an unknown gunman carrying automatic firearms.

An officer was shot in the head and had to be rushed to hospital.

Central Java commander Tori Kristiyanto said the assailant had fired from a car at a police guard post at around 1.30am.

A day later a member of Prabowo's campaign team, Mustofa Nahrawardaya, was arrested for spreading false information about the riots on Twitter as well as racial and religious hate speech.

The politician from the National Mandate Party stood as a candidate in local legislative elections in Central Java this year but failed to win a seat in parliament. He is widely known for his activism on social media.

Nahrawardaya is also an administrator at Islamic NGO Muhammadiyah, where he is listed as the organiser of library information for its central leadership. He is a member of the organisation's broadcasting and public information division.

One of the eight who died in last week's rioting included a 15-year-old boy.

The chairman of the Indonesian Commission for the Protection of Children on Monday said religious teachers had last week directed youngsters to take part in the violence.

Susanto added that other children had simply been encouraged to join in by their peers.

The organisation has identified at least 52 children involved who had since been placed in a social rehabilitation hall in Jakarta.

"[The commission] appeals to all parties, including religious leaders, not to invite children to take part in any political activities," Susanto said.

Rusli Karim, a 15-year-old Jakarta high school student, said: "I joined the protest to defend Islam, to defend our nation from being ruled by a Muslim who never shows a willingness to protect or defend Islam."

Additional reporting by Reuters

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about

INDONESIA ELECTIONS protests Rioting terrorism
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
2 feared dead, 17 injured in Japan mass stabbing
2 feared dead, 17 injured in Japan mass stabbing
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
YG head Yang Hyun-suk arranged sexual services for investors: Report
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car
Man fined $7,000 for accidentally killing wife while reversing car
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned
Chinese nationals beaten up by JB market traders for allegedly cheating senior citizen
Chinese nationals beaten up by JB market traders for allegedly cheating senior citizen

LIFESTYLE

11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
11 pairs of comfortable shoes that will take you through the entire day
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
12 carryalls to perfectly fit all your stuff into
12 carryalls to perfectly fit all your stuff into
The top 5 reasons employees leave &amp; how SMEs can retain their best workers
The top 5 reasons employees leave & how SMEs can retain their best workers

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world&#039;s 3 highest peaks
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world's 3 highest peaks
Chan Brothers Travel under investigation by privacy watchdog after personal data found to be insecure
Chan Brothers Travel under investigation by privacy watchdog after personal data found to be insecure

VIDEOS YOU SHOULD WATCH

  • Highlights from HallyuPopFest2019 Red Carpet

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/k-pop-stars-galore-hallyupopfest2019 K-pop fans in Singapore braved the heat to meet their favourite #Kpop idols at the red carpet of #HallyuPopFest2019. Here are some of our favourite moments from the festival! #NUEST #WINNER #SUPERJUNIOR #OHMYGIRL --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 6: The Health Screening Nightmare

    Company health screenings come free - so why is Le En so reluctant to take it? In this episode, actual tears were shed, and people were traumatised. Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?! This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories. #bubbletea #bbt #boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant. Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things. #gossip #confessions #realness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend. Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran. Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days. #wrestling #sportsman --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights? This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out. #Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things

    It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still. Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive. #Mothersday #DIY --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth. But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast. --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code

    It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it! Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

SERVICES