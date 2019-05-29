Indonesian police catch 'ghost' scaring motorists

Police in Pemalang, Central Java, have arrested a 15-year-old boy who had been dressing up as a pocong (shrouded ghost) and scaring motorists travelling on Jl. Tentara Pelajar in Mulyoharjo district.

The boy, identified as AM, had been "haunting" the road in the hours between tarawih (evening Ramadan prayers) and sahur (predawn meal).

Pemalang Police chief Adj. Comr. I Ketut Mara said the police had received several reports of pocong sightings from residents in the past few days.

"Based on those reports, Pemalang Police detectives and Sabhara [public order] units conducted an investigation and patrols," he said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.