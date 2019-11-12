Indonesian police investigate discovery of 870 live rounds buried in residential area in North Sumatra

Apriadi Gunawan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Langkat Police in North Sumatra have launched an investigation following the discovery of hundreds of 7.62 millimeter calibre bullets buried beside Jl. Lingkungan III in Langkat regency on Tuesday.

The head of the Langkat Police crime unit, Adj. Comm. Pol. Teuku Fathir Mustafa, explained the police were still looking for the person who buried the bullets.

"We are still looking into this case. We will need time to find out who owned the bullets," Fathir said on Tuesday.

He stated that the police had found as many as 870 bullets. The bullets were taken to the Pangkalan Brandan Police headquarters for safekeeping. 

The bullets were discovered by Sumarni and Rusli, two residents of Jl. Lingkungan III, as they were digging a hole to put up a tent on Monday. 

Sumarni said the bullets were buried 20 to 30 centimeters deep.

"There were 870 live rounds as well as 10 cartridges," Sumarni said, adding that they immediately reported the discovery to the police.

