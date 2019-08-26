Indonesian police officer dies days after protesters set him on fire

JAKARTA - An Indonesian police officer who suffered severe burn injuries when dealing with a recent protest in Cianjur, West Java, died in the early hours of Monday (Aug 26) after a few days of intensive medical treatment.

Cianjur Police officer Second Inspector Erwin Yudha Wildani died at the Jakarta Pertamina Central Hospital, where he had been admitted after he was accidentally doused with gasoline and set on fire during the protest.

"(Erwin) died at 1.38am (on Monday)," National Police spokesman Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Mr Erwin's condition had reportedly been declining since Sunday, partially because of complications from increasing blood sugar levels and low haemoglobin.

Brig Gen Dedi said that Mr Erwin's body would be returned on Monday to Cianjur, where he would be laid to rest.

"The National Police are mourning over the loss of our officer who died on duty," he said.

Mr Erwin was one of four police officers who suffered burns when they were on duty to secure a protest staged by university students in Cianjur on Aug 15.

The protesters demanded to meet members of the city council, but the latter declined and consequently, participants of the rally blocked Jalan Siliwangi and burned tyres on the street.

Suddenly, one of the protesters splashed gasoline and accidentally doused Mr Erwin and the three other officers, who immediately caught on fire.

Mr Erwin suffered the most with 80 per cent of his body burned, while the other officers - namely Second Brigadier FA Simbolon, Second Brigadier Yudi Muslim and Second Brigadier Anif Anif Endaryanto Pratama - suffered at least 40 per cent burns.

The police has named three students suspects in the case, including the 19-year-old student identified as RS, who had allegedly thrown the gasoline and burned the officers.