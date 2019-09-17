Indonesian police officer holds on to windshield as driver attempts to flee

Police officer Chief Brig. Eka Setiawan had no choice but to remain stuck on the windshield of a car as the driver refused to be ticketed by the police and attempted to flee the scene.

The scene of the police officer holding on to the car was recorded and shared online by netizens, including by Instagram account @jktinfo, which reported a video recorded by user @imam_mirhan.

The caption reads "On Monday, a police officer was seen holding on to the windshield of a car in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta."

The incident started when Eka and several officers of the South Jakarta Transportation Agency raided an illegal parking area on Jl. Pasar Minggu Raya at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police and agency officers found a dark grey SUV parked on the side of the road and subsequently asked the vehicle's driver, identified as Tavipuddin, for the documents of the car.

"However, the owner refused to co-operate and attempted to escape," South Jakarta Traffic Police chief Comr. Lilik Sumardi said on Monday, Warta Kota reported.

To prevent Tavipuddin from getting away, Eka and other officers then tried to halt the vehicle using the agency's tow truck.

However, Tavipuddin drove away while Eka held on to the windshield of the car.

"Our officer told the driver to stop, but he continued for about 200 meters and only stopped after hitting a car in front," Lilik said.

After the impact, bystanders stopped Tavipuddin and the authorities then brought him to Pasar Minggu Police Post along with the evidence: the Honda Mobilio and its vehicle registration document.

Eka was not injured.

"Our officer was not injured in the incident. He has co-operated with the criminal investigation department to report the incident," Lilik said.

"As for the driver [Tavipuddin], we ticketed him according to Article 287 of Law No. 22/2009 on traffic for disobeying traffic law," Lilik said.

He said Tavipuddin was also charged under Article 212 of the Criminal Code for disobeying a police officer on duty.

If Eka reported the incident to the police's integrated service centre in Pasar Minggu to file additional charges, Tavipuddin could be given heavier charges, Lilik said.

"He [Eka] didn't do that, though. For now the suspect is charged under Article 212 of the Criminal Code. It's lenient, but still temporary as the police are still investigating the case," Lilik said.