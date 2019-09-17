Indonesian police officer holds on to windshield as driver attempts to flee

PHOTO: Instagram/jktinfo
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Police officer Chief Brig. Eka Setiawan had no choice but to remain stuck on the windshield of a car as the driver refused to be ticketed by the police and attempted to flee the scene.

The scene of the police officer holding on to the car was recorded and shared online by netizens, including by Instagram account @jktinfo, which reported a video recorded by user @imam_mirhan.

The caption reads "On Monday, a police officer was seen holding on to the windshield of a car in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta."

The incident started when Eka and several officers of the South Jakarta Transportation Agency raided an illegal parking area on Jl. Pasar Minggu Raya at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police and agency officers found a dark grey SUV parked on the side of the road and subsequently asked the vehicle's driver, identified as Tavipuddin, for the documents of the car.

"However, the owner refused to co-operate and attempted to escape," South Jakarta Traffic Police chief Comr. Lilik Sumardi said on Monday, Warta Kota reported.

To prevent Tavipuddin from getting away, Eka and other officers then tried to halt the vehicle using the agency's tow truck.

However, Tavipuddin drove away while Eka held on to the windshield of the car.

"Our officer told the driver to stop, but he continued for about 200 meters and only stopped after hitting a car in front," Lilik said.

After the impact, bystanders stopped Tavipuddin and the authorities then brought him to Pasar Minggu Police Post along with the evidence: the Honda Mobilio and its vehicle registration document.

Eka was not injured.

"Our officer was not injured in the incident. He has co-operated with the criminal investigation department to report the incident," Lilik said.

"As for the driver [Tavipuddin], we ticketed him according to Article 287 of Law No. 22/2009 on traffic for disobeying traffic law," Lilik said.

He said Tavipuddin was also charged under Article 212 of the Criminal Code for disobeying a police officer on duty.

If Eka reported the incident to the police's integrated service centre in Pasar Minggu to file additional charges, Tavipuddin could be given heavier charges, Lilik said.

"He [Eka] didn't do that, though. For now the suspect is charged under Article 212 of the Criminal Code. It's lenient, but still temporary as the police are still investigating the case," Lilik said.

More about
INDONESIA viral videos police

TRENDING

Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Get matchmade at this Malaysian hotpot restaurant less than an hour&#039;s drive from Woodlands Checkpoint
Get matchmade at this Malaysian hotpot restaurant less than an hour's drive from Woodlands Checkpoint
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Michelle Reis, who married tycoon, reportedly banking $9.7 million for show-business return
Michelle Reis reportedly banking $9.7m for showbiz return
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him

SERVICES