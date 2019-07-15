Indonesian police scold boy pretending to be 'ghost' for YouTube

The Depok Police's Jaguar Team, a special unit dedicated to combating street crime, caught and reprimanded 13-year-old A at 2am on Saturday for dressing up as a tuyul (a mischievous child-like spirit) in Beji to scare local residents and film the prank for a YouTube channel.
A and his friends were caught in the act as they were filming.
"At first, A and three or four of friends were at the scene. His friends were 50 meters away from A, shooting him for a video," said Jaguar Team chief First Insp. Winam Agus as quoted by kompas.com.
A was caught shirtless, wearing only short pants and his body covered in white powder.
When police officers approached him, he immediately ran away. "He ran and crouched behind a bush to hide. But his body was all white and made him noticeable," he added. A confessed to the police that he had only wanted to make a video with his friends. The officers reprimanded him and told him to go home. "We told him not to repeat such behaviour. Some residents got out of their house to check on what was happening; we asked some of them to take A home," Winam said.
