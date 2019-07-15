Indonesian police scold boy pretending to be 'ghost' for YouTube

The Depok Police's Jaguar Team, a special unit dedicated to combating street crime, caught and reprimanded 13-year-old A at 2am on Saturday for dressing up as a tuyul (a mischievous child-like spirit) in Beji to scare local residents and film the prank for a YouTube channel.

A and his friends were caught in the act as they were filming.

"At first, A and three or four of friends were at the scene. His friends were 50 meters away from A, shooting him for a video," said Jaguar Team chief First Insp. Winam Agus as quoted by kompas.com.

A was caught shirtless, wearing only short pants and his body covered in white powder.