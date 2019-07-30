Indonesian police search for man who ate living cat in online video

A video of a man appearing to eat a living cat has caused a stir among netizens.

The video posted by Facebook account PutarVideo shows a man dressed in a brown shirt and a hat eating the cat on a street apparently located in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

According to Kemayoran Police chief Comr. Syaiful Anwar, they have received reports about the video and are looking into the case.

"We are still investigating it. We haven't found the person. If we find him, we will question him as to why he ate the cat and whether he is suffering from mental health problems" he told kompas.com on Monday.

