Indonesian residents required to register prior to receiving Covid-19 vaccination

The government has required residents to register at a health facility before paying for the Covid-19 vaccine or receiving it for free.

According to the Health Ministry’s technical guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination, the immunisation drive for those who are covered by the government and those who are willing to pay will be carried out differently, antaranews.com reported on Monday.

The government will cover vaccination costs for the poor and expects those who are financially capable to pay for the vaccine themselves, the ministry said.

The government will utilise big data on the participants of contribution assistance (PBI) under the Healthcare and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) to determine who will receive the free vaccine.

The PBI participants who are registered as Covid-19 vaccine recipients will receive a text message that declares their vaccination status.

They must then confirm their registration by stating their location and schedule for the vaccination through a text message sent to 1199, the Pedulilindungi mobile app, local supervisory non-commissioned officers (Babinsa) or the police’s security and public order officers (Bhabinkamtibmas), among other ways.

The text message service is free of charge.

Meanwhile, people who are willing to pay for the vaccine need to register in advance, which can be done individually and/or collectively by an institution or company.

In general, the registration process under the personal expense mechanism includes requiring an individual or an institution/company to register at government-appointed health facilities by providing them with citizen identification numbers (NIK), names of recipient candidates, their BPJS Kesehatan or Workers Social Security Agency (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan) number, the institution/company’s names, job title and areas of work or addresses.

After registering, the authorities will issue an approval, allocate the vaccine and set a schedule at a health facility.

People paying for the vaccine will also have to confirm their registration through the aforementioned number via text message or through the mobile app, among other ways.

Health workers, who are a priority group, can access their vaccination schedule on the Pcare Vaksinasi mobile app or other authorised apps from their respective health facilities.

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto previously said that the government would only cover the cost of vaccinating 32 million of the 107 million people targeted to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by 2022.

The 107 million people represent 67 per cent of the 167 million Indonesians aged between 18 and 56 years, as recommended by the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

The 32 million people comprise 1.2 million medical workers, 4.4 million public service workers, including military and police personnel, and 26.4 million people from vulnerable groups.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a public campaign by the Covid-19 task force to raise people’s awareness about the pandemic.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.