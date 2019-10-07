Indonesian school requires students to exchange used plastic bottles for admissions forms

The admissions department at SMPN 1 Jogonalan junior high school's is requiring all student applicants to bring in used plastic bottles in its latest effort to reduce plastic waste.

The student admissions committee at SMPN 1 Jogonalan junior high school in Klaten, Central Java, is requiring all applicants to bring in used plastic bottles in exchange for admissions packets.

"We want to instill the early habit of reducing plastic waste," SMPN 1 Jogonalan principal Endah Sulistyowati said recently.

The school has long advocated for reducing plastic waste, running the Plastic Diet programme that encouraged its students to minimise their daily use of plastics.

"At other schools, applicants are required to pay Rp 5,000 (S$0.48) for the [admissions packet]," said Endah. At SMPN 1 Jogonalan, the admissions packet could be had "for a used plastic bottle".