Indonesian school requires students to exchange used plastic bottles for admissions forms

The admissions department at SMPN 1 Jogonalan junior high school's is requiring all student applicants to bring in used plastic bottles in its latest effort to reduce plastic waste.
PHOTO: Unsplash
Ganug Nugroho Adi
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The student admissions committee at SMPN 1 Jogonalan junior high school in Klaten, Central Java, is requiring all applicants to bring in used plastic bottles in exchange for admissions packets.

"We want to instill the early habit of reducing plastic waste," SMPN 1 Jogonalan principal Endah Sulistyowati said recently.

The school has long advocated for reducing plastic waste, running the Plastic Diet programme that encouraged its students to minimise their daily use of plastics.

"At other schools, applicants are required to pay Rp 5,000 (S$0.48) for the [admissions packet]," said Endah. At SMPN 1 Jogonalan, the admissions packet could be had "for a used plastic bottle".

She said that the collected bottles would be recycled into ecobricks.

"We can use the bricks for building the school fence and other needs," she said, adding that the school had collected more than 500 used plastic bottles in only two days.

The school also bans its canteen from using plastic packaging.

"All students are obliged to bring their reusable food and beverage containers to school," said Endah.

Parents and students have welcomed the school's initiatives, saying that they should be replicated in other schools.

"This way is better than paying Rp 10,000 for [an admissions] folder," said Pratiwi, a parent.

More about

INDONESIA study Education and Schools Recycling Plastics
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are &#039;baseless, irresponsible&#039;
Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are 'baseless, irresponsible'
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore&#039;s priciest penthouse for $73.8m
British billionaire Dyson snaps up Singapore's priciest penthouse for $73.8m
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Mahathir, now 94, says he has just one simple birthday wish
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals this week
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
7 signs your kids need more discipline
7 signs your kids need more discipline
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali&#039;s Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience
Thousands of tourists flock to Bali's Tanah Lot as high waves add to the experience

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

SERVICES