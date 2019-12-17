Indonesian student allegedly kills girlfriend after unplanned pregnancy

Police in South Sulawesi have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend, also 21, after she told him she was pregnant. Both were students at Makassar State Islamic University (UIN) Alauddin.

The victim was found dead on Saturday by her cousin Satriani with fatal stabbing wounds on her body.

"The victim was found with blood in her bedroom," Makassar Police chief, Sr. Comr. Yudhiawan Wibisono said on Monday. Police suspect the killer also gagged her with a pillow.

Yudhiawan said the suspect, Ridhayatul Khair, had been arrested at the victim's funeral.

"He admitted to investigators that he had killed the victim. He said the victim had said she was four months pregnant and wanted him to take responsibility. The victim threatened to tell Ridhayatul's family about the matter. He became enraged and murdered her," Yudhiawan alleged.

Police said they had found evidence of the crime, including a kitchen knife that had been thrown away at a river bank not far from the victim's house.

If found guilty, Ridhayatul could be charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code on premeditated murder, which can be punished with a life sentence or the death penalty.